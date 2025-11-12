Renasant Bank Invests $961,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 407,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,038.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 55,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $353,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,309.24. The trade was a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

