Renasant Bank Makes New $777,000 Investment in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Newmont by 534.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 408.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Newmont by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Newmont from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.99.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

