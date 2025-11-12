706 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $494.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.03. The company has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

