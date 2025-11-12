Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $181.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

