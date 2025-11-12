Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the period. New York Times accounts for approximately 2.4% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of New York Times worth $28,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,987,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 7.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,492,000 after buying an additional 698,433 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,018,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,716,000 after acquiring an additional 481,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,292,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,622,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,091,000 after purchasing an additional 714,317 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New York Times news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $330,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,778.80. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.01 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

