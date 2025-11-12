Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 312.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 373.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

