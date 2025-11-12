PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stake Trimmed by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.84. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

