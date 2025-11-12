ProShare Advisors LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

