Zacks Research Downgrades BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) to Strong Sell

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TBBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BBB Foods from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of TBBB stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. BBB Foods has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -357.50 and a beta of -0.03.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Analysts predict that BBB Foods will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 146,488 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in BBB Foods by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in BBB Foods by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 194,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

