Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $6.13 Million in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $172.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.18. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 81.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.05.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

