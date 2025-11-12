Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,239 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 82.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 63.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,278,000 after purchasing an additional 153,948 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $640.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $778.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $662.82 and its 200 day moving average is $577.60.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

