Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Croda International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Croda International

Croda International Trading Down 1.7%

Croda International Company Profile

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. Croda International has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07.

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.