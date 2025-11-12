Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
