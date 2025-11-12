Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 3,545 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $42,646.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,240,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,106,066.11. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 125,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,922 in the last 90 days. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 6,802.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 104,005 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 266,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 64,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

