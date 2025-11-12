RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 28th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 21.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.