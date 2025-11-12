Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after buying an additional 6,435,598 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $439.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 293.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

