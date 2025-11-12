Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.