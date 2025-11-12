Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Paychex by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 40.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 94.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Argus cut their price objective on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $139.87.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.16 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 97.08%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

