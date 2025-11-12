Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.26 and a 52 week high of $181.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

