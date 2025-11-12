Equinor ASA (EQNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on November 26th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a 21.7% increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Equinor ASA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

EQNR opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $26.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Pareto Securities lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

