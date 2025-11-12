PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,762 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $810,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $374.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $377.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

