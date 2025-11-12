Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Procore Technologies worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $293,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 27.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCOR. Wall Street Zen raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.26.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,399,750. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $58,884.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 187,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,588,851.98. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $2,122,519. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

