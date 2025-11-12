Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,393,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 341.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $187,100,000 after purchasing an additional 611,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $122,256,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $110,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Weiss Ratings lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.2%

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.49 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.50.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,640. This trade represents a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

