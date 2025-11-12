National Pension Service Sells 3,340 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,412,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Danaher were worth $278,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $7,175,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3,673.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.36 and its 200-day moving average is $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

