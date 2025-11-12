National Pension Service Acquires 42,579 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Chubb were worth $260,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,745,000 after acquiring an additional 278,697 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 231,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $292.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.68. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

