Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Invests $1.13 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. NRG Energy comprises 0.8% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NRG opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.39. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

