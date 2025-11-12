SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 141.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $156.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $269.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.04. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

