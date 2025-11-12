KBC Group NV Has $69.46 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,226 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.37% of Steel Dynamics worth $69,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.11.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $164.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

