KBC Group NV Has $73.69 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165,099 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.21% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $73,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 95.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 93.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

