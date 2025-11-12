SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 3,625 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $21,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.5%

KO opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

