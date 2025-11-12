CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.54% of CF Industries worth $84,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CF opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.