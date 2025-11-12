ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,611 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $161,545.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,992.96. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,936. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $152.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.02. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

