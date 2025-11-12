CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 944.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,647,000 after buying an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.06.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $278.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.56 and a 52-week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

