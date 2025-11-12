VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,653 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,528 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 566,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

