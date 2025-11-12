TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,580 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,580 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Brown & Brown worth $49,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

