KBC Group NV Increases Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $108,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.94.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $640.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.83. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $411.40 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

