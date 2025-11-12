M&G PLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

M&G PLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,257,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,367,385 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned approximately 7.55% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $136,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 665,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 265,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 189,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 762.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 116,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

