KBC Group NV Sells 3,795 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Cencora worth $95,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after buying an additional 1,364,433 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 4,459.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,321,000 after acquiring an additional 975,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after acquiring an additional 787,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $181,284,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 743,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,641,000 after purchasing an additional 439,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $365.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.14 and its 200 day moving average is $300.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.92 and a 1-year high of $366.17.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

