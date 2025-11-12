M&G PLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

M&G PLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 147.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays set a $465.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.86. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.03 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

