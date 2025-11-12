M&G PLC Purchases 18,063 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. M&G PLC owned about 0.23% of Seagate Technology worth $69,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 34.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.84. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $296.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total value of $3,004,942.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,259.40. This represents a 60.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This trade represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,080. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

