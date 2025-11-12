M&G PLC Trims Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

M&G PLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,328 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.1% of M&G PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. M&G PLC owned about 0.19% of American Tower worth $195,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. National Pension Service increased its stake in American Tower by 6.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,209,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,413,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.3% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT opened at $184.88 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.11.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

