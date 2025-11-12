Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 743 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.2% of Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,837 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,397,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $290.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

