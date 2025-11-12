Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 5.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Snowflake by 149.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 417.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNOW opened at $271.16 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $283.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.95.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 527,336 shares in the company, valued at $123,132,956. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

