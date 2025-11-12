Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.77.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

HD opened at $374.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

