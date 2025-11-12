Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Arete decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

