Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $256,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

