PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $273.71 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $273,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,217,000 after acquiring an additional 248,252 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,336,000 after buying an additional 830,440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,592,000 after buying an additional 944,731 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cfra Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.