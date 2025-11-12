PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $409,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $596.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $596.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

