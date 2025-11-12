BlackRock $BLK Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $347,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1%

BLK opened at $1,083.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,072.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,320.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,303.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.