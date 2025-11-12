iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Bought by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 78.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.44.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

