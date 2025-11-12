Rovida Advisors Inc. Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 1.0% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

